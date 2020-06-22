When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Trident Seafoods is recalling Gordon Choice® Imitation Crab Supreme Style, because it may contain undeclared egg white. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product subject to the recall was distributed in the following states: AL, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MS, NC, NH, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, WI, WV through Gordon Food Service distribution and Gordon Food Service Stores.

Gordon Choice® Imitation Crab Supreme Style is packed in vacuum-sealed plastic 40-ounce packages. Each package is marked with a lot code, and the recall is limited to the following lot codes: M828803, M904202, M916303, and M935004, M016004.

No illnesses or allergenic reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered through internal product and label review that product containing egg white was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of eggs.

Consumers who have purchased Gordon Choice® Imitation Crab Supreme Style are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-413-4749, or by email to ConsumerAffairs@tridentseafoods.com.