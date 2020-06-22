Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,345 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Announces House Vote on the Great American Outdoors Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today announcing the House will vote on the Great American Outdoors Act in July:

“The House will consider the Great American Outdoors Act under a rule on the Floor during the work period at the end of July.  This bipartisan bill, which passed the Senate by a vote of 73-25, will permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and address the maintenance backlog at our national parks.  I thank Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva for his long-time leadership on this important issue, as well as Reps. Joe Cunningham, T.J. Cox, Kendra Horn, Jared Golden, Mikie Sherrill, and Xochitl Torres Small, for introducing the Great American Outdoors Act in the House.  I also am appreciative of Rep. Mike Simpson for his work as lead Republican cosponsor of this bipartisan measure and for working to broaden its support in the House.     "While I am disappointed that Republicans have indicated they would oppose this bill under suspension, which is why I will bring it to the Floor under a rule later in July, I look forward to seeing it pass the House with strong bipartisan support and being sent to the President’s desk to be signed into law."

You just read:

Hoyer Announces House Vote on the Great American Outdoors Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.