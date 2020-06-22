Hoyer Announces House Vote on the Great American Outdoors Act

“The House will consider the Great American Outdoors Act under a rule on the Floor during the work period at the end of July. This bipartisan bill, which passed the Senate by a vote of 73-25, will permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and address the maintenance backlog at our national parks. I thank Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva for his long-time leadership on this important issue, as well as Reps. Joe Cunningham, T.J. Cox, Kendra Horn, Jared Golden, Mikie Sherrill, and Xochitl Torres Small, for introducing the Great American Outdoors Act in the House. I also am appreciative of Rep. Mike Simpson for his work as lead Republican cosponsor of this bipartisan measure and for working to broaden its support in the House. "While I am disappointed that Republicans have indicated they would oppose this bill under suspension, which is why I will bring it to the Floor under a rule later in July, I look forward to seeing it pass the House with strong bipartisan support and being sent to the President’s desk to be signed into law."