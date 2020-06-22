Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,322 in the last 365 days.

Blaine, Minnesota Remains Identified as Beth Johnson

ALMA, Wis. – Following last week’s arrest and charging of Randall Q. Merrick of Rochester, Minnesota in relation to the disappearance of Beth Johnson, remains were found in Blaine, Minnesota and identified as Beth Johnson.

 

Randall Q. Merrick of Rochester Minnesota was charged with first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, and hiding a corpse. As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Merrick is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

This investigation is led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led coordination of the arrest and drafting of the search warrant. The investigation is also led by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, Blaine Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Anoka Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by the Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay. The Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office is providing victim services.

 

Wisconsin pre-trial ethics obligations prevent prosecutors from commenting or speculating beyond what is currently available in the filed criminal complaint, therefore we are not releasing any additional information.

You just read:

Blaine, Minnesota Remains Identified as Beth Johnson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.