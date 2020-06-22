Soil joins list of regulated materials as part of apple maggot quarantine

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) finalized a rule change which adds certain soils and growing medium to the list of regulated materials pursuant to the apple maggot quarantine. The updated rule takes effect on July 11.

The apple maggot quarantine regulates the movement of fruits, green waste - and now some soils - from apple maggot quarantined areas to pest-free areas of Washington. The rule change regulates the movement of soil and growing medium, in pots and on root balls of apple maggot host plants and non-host plants grown within the drip line of hosts that have fruited. Soil that is not associated with plants is not regulated as part of the rule.

The change comes after years of meetings with partners in the tree fruit industry, developing a small business economic impact statement, holding public hearings, and receiving feedback from the nursery industry. The tree fruit industry first proposed the change after recognizing that the movement of soil – specifically the soil in pots and attached to root balls of host plants and some non-host plants – could transport apple maggots into pest-free areas.

Under the revised rule, plants containing soil which originates from a quarantined area must have a phytosanitary certificate if they will be moved into the pest- free area in Eastern Washington.

The change will affect nurseries in any location quarantined for apple maggot, whether in Washington or in another state.

Moving apple maggot host fruit - attached to plants or not - is already regulated under the existing rule.

Apple maggot was first detected in Washington in 1980. It spread rapidly along the I-5 corridor and throughout Western Washington, eventually making its way into parts of several Eastern Washington counties as well.

Despite the spread of apple maggot, most of the state’s main apple-growing areas have very low levels of the pest or remain pest-free. This is thanks to WSDA trapping and monitoring efforts, along with work from local county pest boards who manage apple maggot when it is detected.

Combined state, local and industry efforts have also prevented apple maggot from ever being detected in commercial apples. The spread of apple maggot into pest-free areas of the state could have far reaching impacts, especially on international and domestic trade. Preventing the spread of this pest is critical in order to maintain Washington’s iconic apple industry, valued at over $1 billion annually.

Visit WSDA’s website at agr.wa.gov/applemaggot for more information about apple maggot and the apple maggot quarantine as well as further details about this new rule change.