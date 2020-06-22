15 Days Remaining on Indiegogo Campaign for Smart Wine Dispenser Albi

CORCIANO, ITALY, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albicchiere Company has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund the production of their Albi Smart Wine Dispenser and wine-preserving Smart Bags. After a successful campaign on Kickstarter, where the project blew past its goal of $33,766, Albi is now live on Indiegogo until the 4th of July. Through the Indiegogo campaign, there are only 15 days remaining to purchase a discounted Albi device.

On average, Americans waste over $1.27 billion worth of wine, with restaurants surpassing $18 billion worth. Normally, wine begins to lose its flavor and taste due to oxidation after uncorking the bottle. Albi's Smart Bags and proprietary technology preserve all wines eight times longer than any similar product on the market. This innovative device will prevent waste and save significant amounts of money for all professionals and those who love enjoying a glass of wine without worrying about what's left over.

An Italian-designed and manufactured smart gadget that keeps wine fresh for up to six months after opening the bottle, Albi is incredibly easy to use. First, users can either buy a bottle of wine and pour it into one of Albi's Smart Bags or purchase a wine that comes already packaged in the bag. Albi can recognize a wine through its Wine Detection Function, thanks to the built-in NFC sensor. It automatically brings it to its optimal temperature and serves it whenever you ask for it by using your voice or the app. The smart bags themselves have a multi-layer structure that blocks oxygen and UV rays, they're also 100% recyclable to ensure they're both economical and eco-conscious.

There are four tiers for contributors to choose from, all of which come with at least one discounted Albi wine dispenser. The lowest $319 tier comes with one dispenser at 33% off, as well as 10 Smart Bags and one Albi cover. The remaining tiers come with rewards ranging from multiple Albi devices to lifetime marketing data access for businesses who want to keep track of all wine consumed by the customers. Rewards are to be shipped worldwide in October 2020.

Albi is a unique product with small dimensions and an attractive design that brings the winery experience directly at your home or at your place of business, offering the best preservation system at the lowest price on the market.