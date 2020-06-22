MS Department of Public Safety Opens All Permanent Driver License Stations with Limited Services

Beginning Monday, June 8, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will provide limited services at all permanent driver license stations in adherence to recommended social distancing guidelines. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks inside the driver license stations.

The following services will be available at permanent driver license stations:

CDL Transactions

Out of State Transfers

New Credentials

New Identification Card Credentials

Security Guard Permits ( Wednesday Only )

) Sex Offender Registration

Students (Permit Tests)

Reinstatements

Non-U.S. Citizens

Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses

Renewal and duplicate driver licenses, ID cards, and address changes will NOT be available at driver license stations until further notice. These services are available online from any computer, tablet, or mobile phone at www.dps.ms.gov and the Driver Service Bureau link.

Customers will be required to visit stations on days of the week according to the first letter of their last name, except for “Walk-In Wednesdays.” The daily schedule is as follows:

Monday A-E

Tuesday F-L

Walk-In Wednesday

Thursday M-S

Friday T-Z

Due to COVID-19 all road tests for non-commercial drivers will be waived until further notice. However, for drivers under the age of 18, an affidavit completed by parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time will be required. The affidavit will be available on the DPS website.

For a complete listing of all permanent driver license stations along with additional information concerning reopening, please visit www.dps.ms.gov.