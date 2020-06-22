Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NSCAS General Summative Assessment | Nebraska Department of Education

Measures student performance against NE content area standards, showing how learning compares to expectations.  ELA and Math for grades 3-8 is a computer-adaptive assessment.  Science assessment grades 5 & 8.  General Summative Assessments are administered by Northwest Evaluation Association(NWEA).  ACT General Assessment for high school third year cohorts.  These students are typically juniors.

An alternate exam is available for students who qualify as having significant cognitive disabilities.  Please click on the link for the alternate assessment page.

