FWC enhances Lake George by planting eelgrass

In early June, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) planted eelgrass in Lake George, on the St. Johns River in Volusia County, to enhance the diversity of the native plant community in the lake’s shallow water areas.

Lake George has historically had thousands of acres of submersed plants, which is an important habitat for a variety of fish and wildlife species. However, much of this submersed habitat was lost during Hurricane Irma and has not re-established since.

The eelgrass was planted within fenced enclosures to protect the new plants until they are established. These planted areas will provide valuable habitat for many fish and wildlife species. 

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For more information about this project, contact Dan Kolterman with the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration Section at 352-800-5024 or Dan.Kolterman@MyFWC.com.

