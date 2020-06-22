For Immediate Release:

June 22, 2020

Report Advisory for Monday, June 22, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office will release the following report on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Lucas University of Toledo

A full copy of the report will be available online.

