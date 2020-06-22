Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,213 in the last 365 days.

Report Advisory for Monday, June 22, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 22, 2020                                                            

Report Advisory for Monday, June 22, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office will release the following report on Monday, June 22, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 Lucas

University of Toledo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of the report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

You just read:

Report Advisory for Monday, June 22, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.