What You Need To Know About Purchasing A Boat

It’s boating season! Are you in the market to purchase a boat or boat trailer and are wondering what documents you need to complete your transaction with your local county treasurer’s office? It’s as simple as 1, 2, 3!

STEP 1

Be sure to fill out our Application for Motor Vehicle and Boat Title & Registration.

STEP 2

Grab these three things from the individual or company who is selling you the boat:

Title Bill of Sale

Are you looking to sell your boat or boat trailer? Check out how to complete this transaction by visiting our blog post here.

STEP 3

Head over to your local county treasurer’s office with the documents listed in step 1 and 2 and a form of payment to complete your title and registration! It’s time to hit the water!

For more information regarding exemptions from boat titling and boat fees, please visit our Individual’s Boats page.

DOR has partnered with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks to help slow the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species from infesting our water. Please practice these three steps when your boat leaves the water.

Clean all plants, animals and mud from boat, trailer and gear. Drain all water by removing plugs, opening valves and lowering motors. Dry interior compartments and bilge area with a sponge or towel.

Completely draining a boat is the first step in making sure invasive species are not transferred to other waters. Unless your loading, launching or on the water, all boat plugs must be out or open.

For more information on zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species, visit www.sdleastwanted.com