Have you ever really talked to Identical Twins without Comparing them?
Mac & Madi Children’s Stories light-hearted messages will teach everyone that twins are individuals even though they appear to be carbon copies of each other.
Linda, an identical twin, knows all too well about the bond and the challenges of being a twin. She was inspired to write twin books that are fun and focus on individuality.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twins, Mac & Madi Children’s Stories light-hearted messages will teach everyone that twins are individuals even though they appear to be carbon copies of each other. Children’s book author Linda Herron releases Mac & Madi’s Vacation: About Identical Twins’ Exciting Trip to the Shore! She debuted these now beloved twin characters in early 2019 with her first in the series, Mac & Madi’s Surprise: A Very Different Twins Birthday!
— Big Little Press
In Mac and Madi’s latest adventure, Herron illustrates the connections that the twins form with people they encounter on their trip to the shore. These kinds of exchanges are a unique part of daily life for identical twins, as people see two individuals who appear to be a carbon copy of each other. As an identical twin herself, Herron is all too familiar with the sometimes silly questions that people tend to blurt out, so she uses this fun vacation adventure to feature the light-hearted message that twins are individuals. Rather than confining twins to roles that compel them to be identical in all aspects, she wants to inspire twins to grow individually, just like all other siblings. Readers will follow along as Mac and Madi navigate common twin questions while having fun at the shore.
Mac & Madi’s Vacation captivate readers as the girls navigate the sometimes-surprising obstacles in their lives as young identical twins. When Mac and Madi set out on their vacation journey, they meet a variety of friendly vacationers who are very curious and have lots of common twin questions for the two girls. Later, however, they also meet an older, wiser woman who is interested in each of them and their individual responses. This connection teaches the others how to communicate more thoughtfully with identical twins, and the girls’ responses are powerful, revealing, and expressive as each of them offers an exuberant answer that allows her own personality to shine.
The book has been reviewed by Barbara Klein, Ph.D., a psychologist who is known for her research on the development of twin identity. Klein observes, “I was so delighted to read about Mac and Madi’s summer vacation and how these twins handled all the questions from the vacationers about being twins. Outsiders or onlookers need to understand that these so-called innocent questions can be hurtful to twins who naturally measure themselves against each other already. Part of growing up as a twin involves developing your individuality and sense that it is good to be different from your twin."
For additional information about the Twins, Mac & Madi series, contact madi@biglittlepress.com.
About the author: Born and raised in Rhode Island, Linda Herron knows firsthand what it is like to grow up as an identical twin. In fact, the most wonderful part of her childhood was spending time with her best friend and twin sister.
Because Linda recognizes the unique bond—and the unique challenges—that being a twin entails, she was inspired to create a series of children’s stories about being an identical twin. Her latest book is Mac & Madi's Vacation: About Identical Twins Surprising Trip to the Shore!
When she isn’t writing children’s books, Linda spends much of her time writing business articles and blogs. As a Financial expert, she provides strategic advising that transforms businesses by boosting profitability. Her financial expertise has been featured on media outlets including American Express, LendingTree, and Daily Business News, and she holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bryant University.
Today, Linda lives in California and enjoys the sunny, seventy-five-degree weather every day. Though her twin still lives in Rhode Island, they visit each other to spend time together.
