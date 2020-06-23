Former PwC, Duff & Phelps and Alvarez & Marsal Senior Executive joins 73 Strings as Senior Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- 73 Strings, a new technology driven financial advisory firm today announced a major addition to its senior management – it has appointed Kleon Phili has as a Senior Advisor, based in New York.
Mr. Phili’s prior experience included serving as Executive Vice President & Global Segment Leader of Duff & Phelps Financial Advisory practice, and was an Executive Committee member. He also launched Alvarez & Marsal’s European Valuation business and was previously a Managing Director in Standard & Poor’s Corporate Value Consulting division. Mr. Phili began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served as a key Financial Advisory Services partner.
Yann Magnan, Co-founder and CEO of 73 Strings said “global advisory services are quickly evolving into being driven and performed with the benefits of AI driven technology platforms. We are thrilled to have Kleon join us, particularly given his prior international experience as we enhance our service offering and footprint in tandem with establishing 73 Strings as a premier next generation service provider. Kleon’s experience of building high quality global financial advisory practices driven by both organic and inorganic growth for financial advisory firms across various geographies is truly unique. On behalf of the entire team of 73 Strings, I would like to extend the warmest welcome to Kleon. We are looking forward to working with him and learning from his experience.”
Mr. Phili said “I am truly excited to join the management team of 73 Strings as a Senior Advisor. Technology driven advisory services is the next logical step in the evolution of the financial advisory sector. I have been part of many financial advisory businesses and what 73 Strings is creating is unique – it will bring higher quality reflection time and efficiency to its teams, and a positive change to the industry and its clients. The team has a razor sharp focus on the current market demands, client needs and they’re infusing high end technology solutions to provide the best technological insights and analysis to clients.”
About 73 Strings
73 Strings has been set up to fuse the best in technology with a deep understanding of critical insights to make capital more efficient.
We understand and can manage complex financial and non-financial data. Our mission is to synthesize diverse data with expertise in financial advisory – to deliver clear thinking and aid sensible decision making. Many firms try to ‘bolt-on’ technology offerings. We want both advisory skills and the integration of technology to be at the core of our DNA – both for what we deliver to clients and how the firm is managed.
This allows us to be flexible, keep ahead of the market and continually embrace change – allowing for maximum future growth and investment, by making capital more efficient.
Please reach out to us for any questions – enquiries@73strings.com
www.73strings.com
Abhishek Pandey
