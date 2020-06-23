Cint expands presence in the APAC region with a new office in Singapore
Leading insights technology company further enhances its services to customers and partners in the region
We are continuing our investment in the region with our newest office in Singapore. Altogether, this move will strengthen our ability to better serve clients in the south-east Asia region.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, the technology backbone of the world’s most successful insights companies, has expanded its presence in the APAC region. The company has opened a new office in Singapore, to join existing APAC locations in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong and with its strategic partner Krea in Chennai. Included in the expansion is the addition of several new team members and leadership promotions in order to strengthen Cint’s cross-functional team in the region.
— Karine Parsy, EVP, APAC at Cint
“Our streamlined client engagement model has led us to further our APAC presence with a new collaborative, cross-functional team from sales, operations, engineering and customer success,” said Karine Parsy, EVP, APAC at Cint. “We are continuing our investment in the region with our newest office in Singapore. Altogether, this move will strengthen our ability to better serve clients in the south-east Asia region.”
Cint’s newest office is located at #13-03 Keppel Bay Tower, 1 Harbourfront Avenue in Singapore. Team members leading the new office include: Ding HuiHui, Customer Success Director, Asia; Eugene Leong, Head of Business Development, Asia; and Kelvin Koh, Vice President Global Accounts, APAC.
To further expand and streamline its presence in the APAC region, Cint has promoted and hired additional leadership team members for various office locations. In Tokyo, Takaaki Kobayashi will serve as Vice President of Sales, Japan and Maria Chung has been promoted to Partner Success Director. In Sydney, Jessica Murdoch has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Customer Success in Australia/New Zealand.
For a complete list of Cint’s 14 global offices visit: https://www.cint.com/offices
About Cint
Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. Cint also has the world's largest sample exchange that connects sample buyers to over 100 million engaged consumers across over 150 countries. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)
###
Shawn Cabral
Cint
+44 7458 134231
email us here