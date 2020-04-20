Cint appoints Jessica Murdoch as Vice President of Sales and Customer Success

Experienced market research professional will head up the insights technology company’s sales team in Australia and New Zealand

Continuing to strengthen our presence and our team in Australia, New Zealand and the entire APAC region are important goals for Cint as we grow.” — Karine Parsy, EVP, APAC at Cint

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies, has promoted Jessica Murdoch to the role of Vice President of Sales and Customer Success for Australia and New Zealand. Based in the company’s Sydney offices, Murdoch will be applying her extensive industry experience in market research and sample management to help drive strategic growth for Cint in the APAC region.



"Continuing to strengthen our presence and our team in Australia, New Zealand and the entire APAC region are important goals for Cint as we grow," said Karine Parsy, EVP, APAC at Cint. "Part of that vision is to empower our people and create solid cross-functional teams to serve our clients with a high level of excellence. Jessica is perfect for this role with her depth of industry knowledge and expertise in finding the right sample solution to fit each client's needs."



Prior to this promotion, Murdoch served for two and a half years as Cint's Customer Success Director. Before joining Cint, she held business development roles in the market research space with companies like TEG Research and Lightspeed Research (now part of Kantar). Her decade of industry experience gives her a deep understanding of client needs, which she will apply in her new role. She will be instrumental in driving growth and strong relationships in the Australia and New Zealand markets. Murdoch holds a degree from London Metropolitan University.

For a complete list of Cint's 14 global offices visit: https://www.cint.com/offices



About Cint

Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey- use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.