Reminder: Applications for We’re All In Small Business Grants due Tuesday, June 23

The application period for the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program is closing at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, June 23, 2020).

Through the program, WEDC will be distributing $2,500 grants to up to 30,000 small businesses in Wisconsin. The program is designed to help businesses cope with the economic impact of COVID-19.

Eligibility details, application requirements and frequently asked questions can be found on the program information page along with a link to the application portal.

WEDC has a team available to assist over the phone with questions and problems encountered during the application process. Applicants are encouraged to begin filling out the online form well in advance of the deadline so they will be able to take advantage of phone support if necessary.