Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New York City will enter Phase Two of reopening on Monday, June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday, June 23. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," Governor Cuomo said. "Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Hospitalizations: 1,142

Deaths: 15

ICU Hospitalizations: 332

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY New York City 1.10% 1.10% 1.20% Capital Region 1.00% 0.70% 0.40% Central New York 1.30% 0.60% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.00% 1.10% 0.40% Long Island 0.80% 1.10% 1.00% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.10% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 1.50% 1.80% 1.00% North Country 0.10% 0.40% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.20% 0.40% 0.30% Western New York 0.70% 0.80% 0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 664 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 387,936 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 387,936 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: