Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New York City will enter Phase Two of reopening on Monday, June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday, June 23. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," Governor Cuomo said. "Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Hospitalizations: 1,142
  • Deaths: 15
  • ICU Hospitalizations: 332

 

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

New York City

1.10%

1.10%

1.20%

Capital Region

1.00%

0.70%

0.40%

Central New York

1.30%

0.60%

0.90%

Finger Lakes

1.00%

1.10%

0.40%

Long Island

0.80%

1.10%

1.00%

Hudson Valley

1.10%

1.10%

1.00%

Mohawk Valley

1.50%

1.80%

1.00%

North Country

0.10%

0.40%

0.20%

Southern Tier

0.20%

0.40%

0.30%

Western New York

0.70%

0.80%

0.80%

 

The Governor also confirmed 664 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 387,936 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 387,936 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,054

1

Allegany

58

0

Broome

668

3

Cattaraugus

115

2

Cayuga

108

0

Chautauqua

116

1

Chemung

139

0

Chenango

139

0

Clinton

100

0

Columbia

451

0

Cortland

44

0

Delaware

90

0

Dutchess

4,138

11

Erie

7,004

24

Essex

41

0

Franklin

27

0

Fulton

243

0

Genesee

222

0

Greene

256

1

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

136

2

Jefferson

84

1

Lewis

23

1

Livingston

123

0

Madison

345

2

Monroe

3,498

11

Montgomery

106

0

Nassau

41,479

36

Niagara

1,192

4

NYC

212,446

385

Oneida

1,393

15

Onondaga

2,666

22

Ontario

240

1

Orange

10,648

10

Orleans

276

1

Oswego

173

4

Otsego

82

0

Putnam

1,301

0

Rensselaer

524

3

Rockland

13,504

9

Saratoga

533

2

Schenectady

754

5

Schoharie

57

1

Schuyler

12

0

Seneca

64

0

St. Lawrence

216

0

Steuben

261

0

Suffolk

40,972

64

Sullivan

1,437

2

Tioga

140

0

Tompkins

175

1

Ulster

1,754

4

Warren

261

0

Washington

244

0

Wayne

143

0

Westchester

34,521

35

Wyoming

93

0

Yates

41

0

