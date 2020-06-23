Transition Music's "Music in Media Relief Initiative" Waives Licensing Costs for Productions Harmed by COVID-19
Music in Media Relief Initiative Waives Licensing Costs, Helping Productions Keep Creatives Employed and Working During CrisisTOLUCA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transition Music Corporation (TMC; https://transitionmusic.com), a leading independent music library, publisher, and full-service music company, today announced the launch of the Music In Media Relief Initiative (the “Initiative”), providing media production companies harmed by the Covid-19 crisis the ability to license music on a gratis basis from the TMC library of 30,000 plus songs and instrumental tracks.
“The goal of the Initiative,” according to Donna Ross-Jones, Transition Music CEO, is “…to contribute all we can to help content creators retain and rehire below-the-line workers.”
“We aim to help those facing budgetary hardship due to halted production as a result of the COVID pandemic. Participating production companies can allocate their music budgets toward support for the writers, editors, camera workers, caterers, makeup artists, drivers, and all other personnel who have been hardest hit,” says Ross-Jones, who founded the Los Angeles-based corporation in 1993 and has supplied music for shows such as NCIS, Big Bang Theory, Dr. Doolittle, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and entire networks including Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, TVOne, and The Weather Channel.
Many of Hollywood's 890,000 film and entertainment employees are not working due to widespread shutdowns aimed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, a figure attributed to Universal's Donna Langley, Chairman, during the second meeting of the Economic Resiliency Task Force. (THR May 20, 2020).
“[T]hings won’t return to normal for some time”, according to entertainment journalists Brent Lang, Matt Donnelly, and Joe Otterson (Variety.com, June 9, 2020.)
“Fortunately, licensing and musical scoring happens in a virtual environment. Transition’s Initiative opens up our catalog, enabling eligible productions to allocate the funds designated for music license fees to help talented people continue working at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet,” continues Ross-Jones.
In order to provide financial support, Transition’s Music In Media Relief Initiative will waive upfront license fees and provide qualifying content creators with access to Transition’s world-class production music library and song catalog. Eliminating the up-front costs typically associated with music licensing can make an impact on production budgets. Public Service Announcements, production entities with five to 75 employees and independent contractors may qualify for the initiative.
“Transition is committed to ensuring creatives make a living doing what they love.” Concludes Ross- Jones, “In our business, when productions are compromised or shuttered, many of our composers are out of work. The Music In Media Relief Initiative is our way of giving back to the content creators and productions that allow us to do what we love, providing music soundtracks for the stories they create.”
To obtain more information on the initiative and to license music, please contact Noah Shinbaum {noah@transitionmusic.com} or Wendi Eckstein, {tmcexectuiveassistant@gmail.com}
Transition Music Corporation (TMC), founded by Donna Ross Jones, is ranked in the top 100 music publishers in the United States and has placed music in thousands of productions. This past year TMC generated over one million global music performances in film, TV, commercials, games, internet, and webisodes. TMC provides music supervision services and develops custom music solutions for TV stations, networks, production companies and web-based clients that include: pre-cleared music, clearance, sourcing, reporting, tracking, and original music. Visit us at www.transitionmusic.com, on Twitter and Instagram @TransitionMusic and https://www.facebook.com/TransitionMusic/
