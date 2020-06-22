MGMalls announces development of MGMOutdoor
In a pandemic-fed, wait-and-see retail market, MGMalls has taken decisive steps to grow in the future economy.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pandemic-fed, wait-and-see retail market, MGMalls has taken decisive steps to grow in the future economy.
Today, the company has announced the formation of MGMOutdoor as part of its suite of representation services for the outdoor advertising industry. Combined with our partnership with Gen Media Partners, this extended service now adds place-based media and general outdoor representation for media owners to our current shopping mall, in-store and exterior grocery, and convenience store media, along with GMP’s digital, radio, network radio, podcast and Hispanic radio representation.
MGMOutdoor has executed several agreements with billboard owners throughout New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Oklahoma City. The representation includes an agreement with Shout Outdoor for digital spectacular and static media in Times Square, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
“The fuller suite of services still focuses on unique assets and retail plays but in a broader landscape outside of just retail,” said David Parsons, CEO of MGMOutdoor and MGMalls. “Now, our proprietary media planning systems for malls and OOH will extend our custom, yet quick response for agencies and clients in all dimensions of place-based and location-based OOH”, Parsons added.
“Our partnership and investment in MGMalls has enabled Gen Media Partners to provide a full landscape of marketing solutions to clients and brands,” said Kevin Garrity, CEO Gen Media Partners. “With the extension into MGMOutdoor, we now can expand our solutions to outdoor, including Billboards and Digital place-based media.”
MGMalls was founded in 2009 as a unique solution to the retail advertising business for mall operators and advertisers. MGMalls is the exclusive representative of some dynamic shopping centers in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago and New York, along with broader nationwide coverage.
