NEWS RELEASE

June 20, 2020

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

Potential COVID-19 Exposure in Pierre and Fort Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced Saturday, June 20, that an individual who visited businesses in Pierre and Fort Pierre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the following businesses while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

The Fieldhouse at 2013 Eastgate Avenue in Pierre

The Chuckwagon at 112 N. Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre

June 13 from 1 am-3 am



June 14 from 1 am-3 am

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates and time should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.

If you develop symptoms:

Call your health care provider immediately.

Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

Avoid contact with other people.

Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.

-###-