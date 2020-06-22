BRING HOME THE BACON WITH A BACON-SCENTED TICKET: WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY DEBUTS NEW GAMES

Four new Scratch games totaling more than $32 million in prizes have been added to the lineup

Olympia, WA (June 15, 2020) – Washington’s Lottery today announced four new Scratch games with more than $32 million in prizes, including a unique bacon-scented game. Starting today, players will have four new games to choose from:

Golden Sun

$1 per ticket with five top prizes of $1,000 each. The more suns you unveil, the more you win.

Top Dog

$2 per ticket with four top prizes of $20,000 each. Scratch a pawprint and win $25 instantly.

Bring Home the Bacon

This $5 ticket is bacon-scented and has four top prizes of $50,000 each. Scratch a cash symbol and become an instant winner.

Ca$htastic

$10 per ticket with three top prizes of $250,000 each. Scratch one of four symbols and become an instant winner.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 29 Scratch games in rotation.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures and final decisions of the Executive Director.

While winning tickets worth $601 or more are typically claimed at a Lottery regional office, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 to mail in their tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim. This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found here.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.2 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Daily Game, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

