Onera receives €2.5 million EIC grant to transform sleep medicine and post-pandemic remote monitoring
Onera Health receives the prestigious grant to develop clinical-grade home monitoring for sleep and chronic disease management in the post-COVID-19 world.
We’ve overcome a lot of challenges to bring hospital-grade monitoring into the home for sleep and chronic disease management.”EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring, has received funding of €2.5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator (SME Instrument) to further develop breakthrough innovations in medical-grade remote care for sleep and chronic patients, with home-based solutions that will be vital in a post-COVID-19 world. The honor is a significant achievement. Less than two percent of applicants were selected, making Onera one of the few recipients of this prestigious grant.
1 in 5 people today struggle with a sleep disorder. Eighty percent of those cases remain undiagnosed because conventional sleep testing is expensive, uncomfortable, inconvenient and even stressful. Onera’s driving mission is to modernize sleep medicine by making sleep services accessible to all, anytime, anywhere and regardless of socioeconomics or geographic location. They’re accomplishing this, in part, by developing proprietary clinical-grade monitoring patches that are as easy to apply as a band aid. Patients can use the monitoring system in their own bed and receive comprehensive sleep care via remote consultations with sleep doctors from the comfort and safety of their home.
In recent years, basic sleep screening devices such as smart watches and mattress sensors have captured the public’s fascination, but these gadgets provide limited and inaccurate information about sleep quality. Onera’s clinical-grade wireless sensors and machine learning algorithms will redefine the ‘gold standard’ of remote sleep monitoring. And because the system monitors brain, lung and heart functions, the potential for use in other medical fields is great and knows no bounds, including utilizing their technology for remote monitoring of a variety of chronic conditions in the post-COVID-19 world.
Ruben de Francisco, Onera’s CTO and Managing Director in the Netherlands, said, “We’re honored that EIC Accelerator has seen the value of our revolutionary technology and innovative approach to remote care. We’ve overcome a lot of challenges to bring hospital-grade monitoring into the home for sleep and chronic disease management.”
Onera owes a great deal of gratitude to Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (Netherlands Enterprise Agency) for their ongoing support, from Onera’s earliest days, to providing advice and helping prepare for the presentation that won them the EIC grant.
Onera has previously raised over €10 million, including Series A funding led by Jazz Pharmaceuticals and imec.xpand, as well as other investors including imec, BOM Brabant Ventures and 15th Rock Ventures.
European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator (SME Instrument)
The European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator (SME Instrument) is a public funding program for market-creating innovation in disruptive small businesses that have significant growth potential and global ambitions. The EIC Accelerator (SME Instrument) is part of Horizon 2020 – the EU's 80 billion € funding program for Research and Innovation for 2014-2020. Only the most innovative companies get selected. To date, out of over 50,000 applicants 4,500 companies have been funded.
