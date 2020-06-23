LeanMastery Incubator Expands into Six Major Cities
Full-Service Virtual Incubator Expands to Support Founders During Economic Downturn
With the LeanMastery Incubator, I went from struggling to generate regular sales to struggling to keep up with customer demand.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today, the LeanMastery Incubator is accepting applications for its online business incubator from startups in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, New Orleans, and Denver. Founders can apply now at www.leanmastery.co.
— Mike Burns, Founder/CEO of Valvomax
In today’s hyper competitive world, launching a new business and finding success has never been harder for those who are not well-connected nor well-funded, especially during times of economic uncertainty. LeanMastery is on a mission to level the playing field for founders who want to convert their idea into a thriving competitive business while minimizing the need for resources.
Founded by Stephen White and Shafique Pappa in Houston, Texas, LeanMastery is the culmination of a three-year journey. During that time, Stephen and Shafique have conducted 40 in-person workshops and have helped over 3,000 founders, while building one of the largest Lean Startup communities in the world.
“With LeanMastery, I went from struggling to generate regular sales to struggling to keep up with customer demand.” Mike Burns, Founder/CEO of Valvomax.
“Unlike other incubators or accelerators that are only interested in getting a startup ready to pitch to investors, LeanMastery helps founders build key business functions that turn up revenue fast. We do this by providing unlimited access to our original tools, guides, resources and dedicated experts. This is not a mash-up of random online tools or free Udemy and Coursera courses that founders can find on their own. Also, this isn’t a roulette wheel of random mentors that founders speed date during office hours.” - Shafique Pappa, Managing Director of LeanMastery.
“Every meeting with the LeanMastery guys was about focusing on the main goal: generating value that can be translated into sales! For me, that is vastly more valuable than getting ready for random and non-existing investors that would want a big chunk of my business.” - Monica Antohi, CEO and Editor-in-Chief at The Business Magazine for Women.
Founders get personal, direct access to dedicated coaches without giving up any equity. LeanMastery’s lean process was inspired by the works of Eric Ries, Steve Blank, Bill Aulet, and Reid Hoffman, leading authors and researchers on startup and scale methodologies. LeanMastery built its process by working with hundreds of startups, and by distilling the reasons why over 160 funded startups failed. LeanMastery is constantly updating its materials and tools based on real data and feedback provided by founders on what works and what doesn’t.
Founders can also attend LeanMastery’s FREE weekly workshops, Building Lean, which cover the steps and activities your startup MUST take to build key business functions to sustainably generate revenues. Founders can learn more at www.leanmastery.co/buildinglean.
About LeanMastery Incubator: LeanMastery is a startup incubator with headquarters in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2019, LeanMastery has helped over 3,000 founders gain the necessary skills to build their business.
###
Stephen White
LeanMastery Incubator
+1 713-568-3936
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
LeanMastery Incubator Expands into Six Major Cities to Support Founders During Economic Downturn