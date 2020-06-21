Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Nick Acocella

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement on the passing of Nick Acocella:

 

“This is a terrible loss for Nick’s family, his many friends and the entire New Jersey political community. Nick was a unique man who possessed an acquired knowledge of how politics really works and an innate understanding of the people who make it work. He was respected and truly liked by everyone. He brought a real passion to all his pursuits, especially baseball, cooking, New Jersey politics and his family.  Nick will be sadly missed, but he will not be forgotten.”

