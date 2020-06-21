Middlesex Barracks - DUI-Refusal, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A302543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2020, 1925 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Montpelier Rd and Clark Rd, Barre Town

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Matthew Bashaw

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle for a defective equipment violation. The operator, Bashaw, was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. When Bashaw was told he was under arrest, he refused to turn around and refused to put his hands behind his back. Bashaw was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Once processing was completed, Bashaw was released on a citation for DUI-Refusal and Resisting Arrest. He is scheduling to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/09/2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020, 0930 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

