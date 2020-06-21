Middlesex Barracks - DUI-Refusal, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302543
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/20/2020, 1925 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Montpelier Rd and Clark Rd, Barre Town
VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Matthew Bashaw
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle for a defective equipment violation. The operator, Bashaw, was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. When Bashaw was told he was under arrest, he refused to turn around and refused to put his hands behind his back. Bashaw was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Once processing was completed, Bashaw was released on a citation for DUI-Refusal and Resisting Arrest. He is scheduling to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/09/2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020, 0930 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648