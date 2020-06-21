Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks - DUI-Refusal, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2020, 1925 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Montpelier Rd and Clark Rd, Barre Town

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Bashaw                                             

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle for a defective equipment violation.  The operator, Bashaw, was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.  When Bashaw was told he was under arrest, he refused to turn around and refused to put his hands behind his back.  Bashaw was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing.  Once processing was completed, Bashaw was released on a citation for DUI-Refusal and Resisting Arrest.  He is scheduling to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/09/2020.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020, 0930 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  n/a     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

