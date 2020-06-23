Rivals Media, has brought on NBA, NIKE and NASCAR executive Zane Stoddard to drive company’s strategy, marketing, content production and distribution efforts.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mediatech company, Rivals Media, has brought on sports and entertainment executive Zane Stoddard. The former NBA, NIKE and NASCAR executive will work with Rivals Founder and CEO, John Cioe, to drive the company’s strategy, marketing, content production and distribution efforts.

“I love what John and the team are doing,” Stoddard said. “At the intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming lies so much opportunity for innovation, which makes Rivals’ business very relevant, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Rivals Media, a proprietary gaming platform built to complement sports, music and esports content, also helps organizations raise money for charity. The company has already engaged a number of heavy-hitters across sports to help with its go-to-market efforts, including Chris Pantoya (former NBA executive), Ilya Pozin (founder of Pluto TV), Bryan Sperber (former President of Phoenix International Raceway), Vinny Del Negro (former NBA Head Coach and Player), Jeremy Roenick (NHL Legend), Junior Bryant (former NFL Super Bowl Champion), Jerry Hairston, Jr. (former MLB World Champion), Ted Purdy and Matt Jones (both PGA Tour Event Winners).

Adding to Rivals Media’s existing lineup, Stoddard will bring extraordinary operational leadership. His experience ranges from leading the launch of the NBA's LA office, managing NASCAR's LA office and entertainment division, building league-wide Marketing and Content Strategies, leading a joint venture start-up with Interscope/Geffen Records, and spearheading dozens of marketing and content partnerships with major CPG, sports, entertainment and tech companies.

“Working with John and team for the past year and a half has been exciting, watching them develop a number of events with well-known athletes, and drawing big audiences to the event by engaging them in the Rivals gaming platform. It demonstrates what a need there is for such a platform,” said Rivals advisor Chris Pantoya.

“With numerous events successfully executed and the beginnings of a very engaged fan base, we are ready to scale the Rivals Media platform through the development of strategic and distribution partnerships,” Cioe said. “We are also preparing to build upon our TV-ready content series ‘Golfing and Giving.’ These both involve areas of expertise that Zane brings to the table.”