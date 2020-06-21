Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Navy Decision to not Reinstate Capt. Crozier

  WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Navy's decision to not reinstate Captain Crozier:

“I am disappointed that the Navy decided to not reinstate Captain Crozier, after initially recommending his reinstatement. He should not face retaliation for raising concerns about the safety of those under his command.   “The outbreak on the U.S.S. Roosevelt was not appropriately handled, and we it owe it to our service members and their families to ensure that this mishandling is not repeated. I strongly support the investigation by the House Armed Services Committee to examine the response to the outbreak and ensure that the Navy and the Department of Defense are putting the health and safety of our men and women in uniform first.”

