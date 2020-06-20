Derby Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Overnight 06/18/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, S Craftsbury Road, N Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief (Request for Information)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism on VT Route 14 and South Craftsbury Road in Craftsbury. A Craftsbury Farmers Market sign at the intersection of Route 14 and South Craftsbury Road was defaced with the words "KILL THE PREZ" in spray paint. The town line sign between Greensboro and Hardwick on Route 14 was also found to have been painted with a similar color spray paint.
The caller also reported a Black Lives Matter mural painted on North Craftsbury Road in front of Craftsbury Commons was defaced by a dark colored full sized pickup truck doing a burn out on the pavement at approximately 2130 hours on 06/18.
It is not yet known if these acts are connected. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881