Derby Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20A502214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Overnight 06/18/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, S Craftsbury Road, N Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief (Request for Information)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism on VT Route 14 and South Craftsbury Road in Craftsbury. A Craftsbury Farmers Market sign at the intersection of Route 14 and South Craftsbury Road was defaced with the words "KILL THE PREZ" in spray paint. The town line sign between Greensboro and Hardwick on Route 14 was also found to have been painted with a similar color spray paint.

 

The caller also reported a Black Lives Matter mural painted on North Craftsbury Road in front of Craftsbury Commons was defaced by a dark colored full sized pickup truck doing a burn out on the pavement at approximately 2130 hours on 06/18.

 

It is not yet known if these acts are connected. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

