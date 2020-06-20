First Coronavirus Task Force Meeting March 9, 2020
NASHVILLE– The Coronavirus Task Force will host its first meeting on Monday, March 9 at 4 p.m. CDT in the Tennessee State Capitol Executive Conference Room. Members of the media are invited to attend.
Governor Bill Lee formed the task force to develop and execute strong precautionary measures, resource allocation and emergency response plans should the need arise in Tennessee.
Tennessee-specific information on response and preparedness efforts for COVID-19 can be found online at TN.gov/health.
Who: Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health
Penny Schwinn, PhD, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education
Martha Buchanan, MD, Director, Knox County Health Department
Rebecca Kelly, State Director, AARP Tennessee
Mike Krause, Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission
Doug Kreulen, President and CEO, Nashville International Airport
Wendy Long, MD, MPH, President and CEO, Tennessee Hospital Association
Ken Sands, MD, MPH, Chief Epidemiologist and Chief Patient Safety Officer, HCA
Tim Jones, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Tennessee Department of Health
John Dunn, DVM, PhD, State Epidemiologist, Tennessee Department of Health
Mary-Margaret Fill, MD, Medical Epidemiologist, Tennessee Department of Health
What: Coronavirus Task Force Meeting
When: Monday, March 9, 4 p.m. CDT (Media members should be in place by 3:45 p.m.)
Where: Tennessee State Capitol Executive Conference Room, Ground Floor 600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard
Nashville, Tennessee 37243