First Coronavirus Task Force Meeting March 9, 2020

NASHVILLE– The Coronavirus Task Force will host its first meeting on Monday, March 9 at 4 p.m. CDT in the Tennessee State Capitol Executive Conference Room. Members of the media are invited to attend.

Governor Bill Lee formed the task force to develop and execute strong precautionary measures, resource allocation and emergency response plans should the need arise in Tennessee.

Tennessee-specific information on response and preparedness efforts for COVID-19 can be found online at TN.gov/health.

Who:         Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

                    Penny Schwinn, PhD, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education

                    Martha Buchanan, MD, Director, Knox County Health Department

                    Rebecca Kelly, State Director, AARP Tennessee

                    Mike Krause, Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission

                    Doug Kreulen, President and CEO, Nashville International Airport

                    Wendy Long, MD, MPH, President and CEO, Tennessee Hospital Association

                    Ken Sands, MD, MPH, Chief Epidemiologist and Chief Patient Safety Officer, HCA

                    Tim Jones, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Tennessee Department of Health

                     John Dunn, DVM, PhD, State Epidemiologist, Tennessee Department of Health

                     Mary-Margaret Fill, MD, Medical Epidemiologist, Tennessee Department of Health

What:         Coronavirus Task Force Meeting

When:          Monday, March 9, 4 p.m. CDT (Media members should be in place by 3:45 p.m.)

Where:         Tennessee State Capitol Executive Conference Room, Ground Floor 600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard

                        Nashville, Tennessee 37243

