First Coronavirus Task Force Meeting March 9, 2020

NASHVILLE– The Coronavirus Task Force will host its first meeting on Monday, March 9 at 4 p.m. CDT in the Tennessee State Capitol Executive Conference Room. Members of the media are invited to attend.

Governor Bill Lee formed the task force to develop and execute strong precautionary measures, resource allocation and emergency response plans should the need arise in Tennessee.

Tennessee-specific information on response and preparedness efforts for COVID-19 can be found online at TN.gov/health.

Who: Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

Penny Schwinn, PhD, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education

Martha Buchanan, MD, Director, Knox County Health Department

Rebecca Kelly, State Director, AARP Tennessee

Mike Krause, Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission

Doug Kreulen, President and CEO, Nashville International Airport

Wendy Long, MD, MPH, President and CEO, Tennessee Hospital Association

Ken Sands, MD, MPH, Chief Epidemiologist and Chief Patient Safety Officer, HCA

Tim Jones, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Tennessee Department of Health

John Dunn, DVM, PhD, State Epidemiologist, Tennessee Department of Health

Mary-Margaret Fill, MD, Medical Epidemiologist, Tennessee Department of Health

What: Coronavirus Task Force Meeting

When: Monday, March 9, 4 p.m. CDT (Media members should be in place by 3:45 p.m.)

Where: Tennessee State Capitol Executive Conference Room, Ground Floor 600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard

Nashville, Tennessee 37243