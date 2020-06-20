Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ DUI #3 (Refusal), DLS, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B201881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#:(802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 at 2156 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Happy Hollow Rd. Royalton, VT

VIOLATION:DUI #3 (refusal) /Criminal DLS/Aggravated disorderly conduct

 

ACCUSED: Tucker W. Johnson                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a family fight on Happy Hollow Rd in Royalton, VT.  Complainant advised Tucker W. Johnson (DOB 03/29/1980), was arguing, and threatening violence.  Johnson then was driving up and down Happy Hollow Rd and Deerhaven Lane continuing to cause a disturbance.  Upon arrival troops conducted standardized field sobriety tests and Johnson was subsequently arrested.  Johnson also did not have a valid license while operating the motor vehicle.  Johnson was processed at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and held on conditions.  He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charges.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2020 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Held on conditions

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Adam Roaldi

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt. 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

 

