Royalton Barracks/ DUI #3 (Refusal), DLS, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B201881
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#:(802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 at 2156 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Happy Hollow Rd. Royalton, VT
VIOLATION:DUI #3 (refusal) /Criminal DLS/Aggravated disorderly conduct
ACCUSED: Tucker W. Johnson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a family fight on Happy Hollow Rd in Royalton, VT. Complainant advised Tucker W. Johnson (DOB 03/29/1980), was arguing, and threatening violence. Johnson then was driving up and down Happy Hollow Rd and Deerhaven Lane continuing to cause a disturbance. Upon arrival troops conducted standardized field sobriety tests and Johnson was subsequently arrested. Johnson also did not have a valid license while operating the motor vehicle. Johnson was processed at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks and held on conditions. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held on conditions
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Adam Roaldi
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Rt. 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 234-9933