Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,914 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller                          

STATION: Williston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/20/2020 0124 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89N, Exit 15, Winooski, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Jasmine Baltzell                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/20/2020 at approximately 0124 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator, Jasmine Baltzell (29) of Swanton, displayed indicators of impairment. Further investigation found her under the influence of alcohol. Baltzell was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/2020 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.