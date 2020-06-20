Williston Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/20/2020 0124 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89N, Exit 15, Winooski, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal

ACCUSED: Jasmine Baltzell

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/20/2020 at approximately 0124 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator, Jasmine Baltzell (29) of Swanton, displayed indicators of impairment. Further investigation found her under the influence of alcohol. Baltzell was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/2020 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.