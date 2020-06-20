Williston Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6/20/2020 0124 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89N, Exit 15, Winooski, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal
ACCUSED: Jasmine Baltzell
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/20/2020 at approximately 0124 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator, Jasmine Baltzell (29) of Swanton, displayed indicators of impairment. Further investigation found her under the influence of alcohol. Baltzell was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/2020 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.