News Release/ Rutland Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE:

CASE#: 20B402214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 at approximately 1801 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: Steven Pomerleau

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goffstown, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/19/20, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cold River Road, in the Town of Clarendon, for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Steven Pomerleau, of Goffstown, New Hampshire. During the stop Pomerleau displayed several indicators of impairment and was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the test, Pomerleau was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and subsequently transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Pomerleau was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 10:00 AM

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.