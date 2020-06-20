Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,945 in the last 365 days.

News Release/ Rutland Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE:

        

CASE#: 20B402214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Robert Rider                                  

   

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 at approximately 1801 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

 

ACCUSED: Steven Pomerleau

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goffstown, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/19/20, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cold River Road, in the Town of Clarendon, for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Steven Pomerleau, of Goffstown, New Hampshire. During the stop Pomerleau displayed several indicators of impairment and was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests.  At the conclusion of the test, Pomerleau was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and subsequently transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Pomerleau was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 10:00 AM

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

News Release/ Rutland Barracks/DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.