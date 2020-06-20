News Release/ Rutland Barracks/DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE:
CASE#: 20B402214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Robert Rider
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 at approximately 1801 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Steven Pomerleau
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goffstown, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/19/20, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cold River Road, in the Town of Clarendon, for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Steven Pomerleau, of Goffstown, New Hampshire. During the stop Pomerleau displayed several indicators of impairment and was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the test, Pomerleau was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and subsequently transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Pomerleau was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 10:00 AM
COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.