Company Announcement Date: June 19, 2020 FDA Publish Date: June 19, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: H-E-B Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink for the potential presence of a milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The affected products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores. This recall notice DOES NOT impact Central Market.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There have been no reported illnesses related to this recall. This voluntary recall impacts the following products:

Product UPC Code Date* HCF Pink Lemonade Gallon 4122005174 8/1/2020 HCF Citrus Punch Gallon 4122081863 9/30/2020 and 10/1/2020 HCF Fruit Drink Gallon 4122005172 8/1/2020 and 8/2/2020 HCF Grape Drink Gallon 4122005176 8/2/2020

*The code date can be found on the back of the jug beneath the lid.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.