COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Undeclared Milk
- Company Name:
- H-E-B
Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink
H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink for the potential presence of a milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The affected products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores. This recall notice DOES NOT impact Central Market.
All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There have been no reported illnesses related to this recall. This voluntary recall impacts the following products:
|Product
|UPC
|Code Date*
|HCF Pink Lemonade Gallon
|4122005174
|8/1/2020
|HCF Citrus Punch Gallon
|4122081863
|9/30/2020 and 10/1/2020
|HCF Fruit Drink Gallon
|4122005172
|8/1/2020 and 8/2/2020
|HCF Grape Drink Gallon
|4122005176
|8/2/2020
*The code date can be found on the back of the jug beneath the lid.
Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.
- H-E-B Customer Service
- 1-855-432-4438