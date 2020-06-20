Juneteenth - 21st Century Manumit Plan for Economic Empowerment
21st Century Manumit Plan (for Black America and underserved US Citizens) Manumit - release from slavery; set free.WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better day, Juneteenth, to "republish" this communication as we seek true emancipation.
Ironically, this draft communication was sent on March 3rd...before the COVID shutdown and before the George Floyd tragedy. Any solutions to our current dilemma has to begin with BOLD economic empowerment...period!
21st Century Manumit Plan (for Black America and underserved US Citizens) draft outline
Manumit - release from slavery; set free.
In recognition of the longtime systemic policies, laws and continued efforts to oppress Black Americans and poor people of all races across the United States of America, we submit this agenda in a true effort to "level the playing field".
While the primary purpose of this agenda is to acknowledge the historic wrongs perpetrated against black people in America, we also understand the social and economic impact of failed policies has had on underserved rural communities across the country.
Below is a draft outline for a long term economic stimulus plan to address the core needs of these communities...economic disparity, poverty, housing, education and training, healthcare, drug rehabilitation, prison reform, voting rights and other contributing factors.
The 21st Century Manumit Plan (DRAFT OUTLINE)
The proposed plan is comprised of tax forgiveness, modifications to corporate tax breaks and a modest tax on the wealthy.
- Approx 30M black population over 18
- Estimate 6% unemployment rate (assume 28M employed)
- Average annual wage $20k
- Taxable income $560B
- Federal Tax rate 15%
- Annual forgiveness approx. $84B (x7 yrs = $588B)
We propose the creation of a "national, managed wealth fund" for the creation of jobs, improved education, financial literacy, healthcare and to provide investment capital to revitalize underserved urban and rural communities. Also, to provide scholarships, funding to HBCU's, tech/trade training organizations, with the expressed purpose of enhancing the underserved urban and rural communities while stimulating the greater US and global economy.
After 7 years, all African American tax debt reinvested in the fund would receive tax credit(s) for the next 10 yrs.
Also, we propose the forgiveness of all outstanding student loan, federal and state tax debt for African Americans. We seek to establish and enact police and prison reform initiatives along with a plan to restore voters rights.
With the plan, we will keep all incentives currently in place (i.e. matching grants, tax credits, enterprise zones, etc.) which would continue to incent and encourage private investment in disadvantaged and underserved communities.
The plan would be paid for by modifications to current corporate tax rates along with a modest wealth tax. Additionally, by converting negative tax zones to revenue generating...the country would recoup and exceed plan investment in less than 15 years.
We believe this is a very small, but significant, price to pay for the more than trillions in wealth generated from the sweat of our labor and systemic injustice allowed to permeate over centuries in America and across the globe!
We recognize this is a draft plan and will require 21st Century solutions and input, but it provides a platform that unites the poor communities which in turn "re-unites" America.
