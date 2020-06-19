COMMEMORATION OF 155th ANNIVERSARY OF JUNETEENTH HONORS DADS ON FATHER’S DAY WITH BHERC “OPERATION LOVE” SPECIAL GIFTS

BHERC Commemorates Juneteenth Father's Day Weekend BHERC "Doin' It the Indie Way" 2020 Selections logo

Ongoing effort to impact the negative effects of pandemic, BHERC celebrates Fathers often forgotten and overlooked with meals, gift baskets and a lot of love.

This is such a significant time in our country. It’s important to help others. We are especially proud to help those men who are working to rebuild their lives and those who are senior citizens.” — Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) “Operation Love” team is busy assembling the special gift baskets for the Dads they will distribute to on Father’s Day, this Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 9:00AM to 2:00PM. The baskets include essential personal items and dinner for Fathers who have been forgotten, who are seniors, are homeless and/or living in shelters.

BHERC has dedicated this weekend in commemoration of the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth. The day that recognized the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy in Texas in 1865. This special weekend for Fathers also comes as the nation takes the time to recognize the impact of Fathers and those serving in a “Fathers” role in our society. BHERC makes certain that some of those often forgotten during this special time receive care and attention.

“This is such a significant time in our country. It’s important for us to help others and to look out for one another,” stated Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC. “We are especially proud to help those men who are working to rebuild their lives and those senior citizens.” This effort will provide A Father’s Day meal and gift basket of essential items for 500 Dads. Some of whom are seniors, are living in shelters, special transitional housing, and homeless encampments. The gift baskets include items such as blankets, paper, paper towels, soap set, lotion, snacks, and candies. A host of BHERC volunteers will deliver the gift baskets and meals using City/State and CDC guidelines beginning at 9:00AM on Sunday, June 21, 2020. To date “Operation Love” has deliver 4500 baskets and meals to the underserved affected by the pandemic.

In addition to the Father’s Day basket and meal distribution, BHERC is hosting “Doin’ It the Independent Way” an online film festival that features 10 short films about Fathers. This event is streaming on www.bherc.tv. Admission is $10.00. The festival concludes June 21, 2020 at 5:00PM followed by a Q and A with the filmmakers at 6:00PM.

Supporters of BHERC Operation Love” include The Los Angeles Sentinel, Lawrence Tolliver, Tolliver’s Barbershop, Barbershop Health Outreach Program Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio.

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

