Sandstone Diagnostics Presents Results Demonstrating Improved Liquid Biopsy Sample Quality and Shipping Stability

Data presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Diagnostics proudly presents new study findings demonstrating improved sample quality and shipping stability for liquid biopsy blood samples collected and prepared with the Torq™ zero delay centrifuge system. The company is presenting the data today at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II.

The study, entitled “Torq Zero Delay System Improves Liquid Biopsy Sample Shipping Stability”, involved collecting blood samples from healthy subjects into both the Torq ZDisc™ and the Streck® Cell-Free DNA Blood Collection Tube (BCT). The samples were then subjected to shipping simulations for 24 and 72 hours following International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) standards, while experiencing varying temperature conditions of 4℃, 24℃, and 40℃. At each time point and temperature, the blood samples in the Streck BCTs exhibited significantly higher hemolysis levels than the samples processed and stored in the ZDiscs. Hemolysis is a measure of blood cell rupture which can interfere with high-sensitivity liquid biopsy tests that target trace levels of cell-free DNA in patient blood for early cancer screening and monitoring.

“Ensuring blood sample quality is critical in high sensitivity tests like liquid biopsies aiming to detect early stage cancer in circulating blood,” said Sandstone CSO Greg Sommer. “This study shows that using Sandstone’s Torq System provides optimal sample quality and shipping stability compared to alternative methods by immediately separating the plasma from interfering blood cells and the point of collection with the patient.”

Sandstone submitted the Torq Zero Delay Centrifuge System to the U.S. FDA for 510(k) clearance earlier this year. The technology is currently available for trials and research applications.

Founded in 2012 in part by government scientists from Sandia National Laboratories, Sandstone’s mission is to make high quality lab testing ubiquitous by bringing the centrifuge to the patient. Learn more at sandstonedx.com.