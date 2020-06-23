Honolulu Dentist Earns Diplomate Status from AADSM
Dr. Steve Wilhite Offers Effective Sleep Apnea Treatment — Alternative to CPAPHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Wilhite DDS has become the only Hawaii dentist to earn Diplomate status from the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). As the leading national organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy, AADSM is dedicated to the practice of alternative treatments to standard continue positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines.
“Sleeping with a CPAP machine, which includes a face mask, tubing and a constantly running motor, can be difficult, and many Hawaii residents are unaware that an effective – and comfortable – alternative treatment is available,” said Dr. Wilhite. “I’m committed to using my knowledge of dental sleep medicine to help treat my patient’s snoring and sleep apnea, providing them with a better night’s rest.”
While CPAP is the standard treatment for sleep apnea, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine estimates up to 60 percent of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP. In contrast to a CPAP machine, oral appliances are a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. Oral appliance therapy is preferred by most patients because the device is comfortable, simple to use, quiet, portable, and easy to care for.
“Oral appliance therapy is an effective treatment option that offers a higher rate of patient compliance than CPAP,” said Dr. Wilhite. “I work with my patients, and their sleep physicians, to identify the right oral appliance device, custom fit them to each patient and make any needed adjustments to ensure an open airway and a more restful sleep.”
Dr. Wilhite’s practice is located at Queens Medical Center POB 2 suite 405. Patients with loud snoring and diagnosed sleep apnea sufferers with difficulty tolerating CPAP should contact Steve Wilhite, DDS to schedule a consultation appointment. Dr. Wilhite has been working closely with sleep physicians here in Hawaii for over 30 years now treating snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. Learn more at stevewilhitedds.com
About Steve Wilhite, DDS
As one of the most experienced sleep dentists in the world, Dr. Wilhite is the only dentist in Hawaii who has the Diplomate designation with the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine. Steve Wilhite received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Indiana University and completed his residency at the Queen’s Medical Center. A long-standing member of the American Dental Association and the Hawaii Dental Association, Dr. Wilhite has also completed a Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry.
He is a member of the honorary International College of Dentists and the American College of Dentists, an elite association that recognizes only 3% of dentists worldwide for their career contributions to dentistry and oral health. He has served as the past President of the Hawaii Dental Association
The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine
The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) is the only non-profit national professional society dedicated exclusively to the practice of dental sleep medicine. The AADSM provides educational resources for dentists and promotes the use of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and sleep-disordered breathing. Established in 1991, the AADSM has nearly 3,000 member dentists worldwide. Visit www.aadsm.org or call the national office at (630) 737-9705 for more information.
