Wake Stone Public Hearing Reminder

The Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources (DEMLR) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 23 to receive comments on the Wake Stone Corporation application for modification to Permit 92-10. Members of the public can participate online or listen via telephone.

Based on current guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health, the hearing will be conducted via WebEx.

If you wish to speak at the digital public hearing, you must register by 12:00 PM on June 23, 2020. To register, please click the following link:

Event title: WAKE STONE PUBLIC HEARING

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 6:00 PM

Event Password: DEQ123

To listen by phone: 1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 617 449 551

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO SUBMIT COMMENTS

Judy Wehner

Assistant State Mining Specialist

Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

The proceedings will remain open for a period of ten (10) days following the hearing for additional written arguments or statements ending on Friday, July 3, 2020.

DEQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

The application, public notice and proposed mine maps can be found here

