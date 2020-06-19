Legal Aid Leads Ohioans through Difficult Times

Noelle Deck, left, has benefitted from the help of James Mackey, right, and the Columbus Legal Aid Society’s work during the pandemic.

The fear and uncertainty millions have faced during the coronavirus pandemic are familiar feelings to low-income Ohioans steeped in debt. Amid the uneasiness, legal aid professionals are helping at-risk people through their financial worries.

In central Ohio, a department of the Legal Aid Society of Columbus (LASC) specifically deals with bankruptcy cases. Pre-pandemic, staff attorney James Mackey’s days were largely spent in court. With much of his caseload delayed for months, he’s navigating legal matters over the phone and by videoconference.

“I had to rearrange about 50 percent of my court time. I had to find new ways to get involved with clients, and deal with other issues they’re facing. I now have time to handle more complicated bankruptcies and student loans being discharged,” Mackey said.

One of his newest clients is 28-year-old Noelle Deck. Suffering from mental health and substance use issues for a decade, the Columbus woman has struggled with employment and money throughout her adult years. Relying on cash advance loans, she was unable to pay monthly bills for car insurance and phone service. Three years ago, she was in an accident while uninsured, resulting in a lawsuit from an insurance company and a block on her driver’s license.

“It was overwhelming and stunted my willingness to move forward because I was in such a big hole,” Deck said.

Sober for two-and-a-half years, she committed last year to addressing her monetary predicament. After hearing a presentation about bankruptcy at Capital University Law School, she was researching her options when a friend suggested reaching out to legal aid.

“It was a lot of work, but they talked with me on the phone, and any time I had trouble, they gave me instructions on stuff I needed to move forward,” said Deck.

Six months into the legal process, relief is in sight. Recently, she appeared by phone for an assessment hearing before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio. In cases involving legal aid clients who have no assets, such as Deck, debts typically get discharged within approximately two months.

“It feels wonderful. I am slowly beginning to feel more independent, and take care of issues that come up on my own,” Deck said.

One obstacle will be to reacquire her driver’s license. Another step is employment. Living in a recovery house for the past couple years, Deck starts a job next week, and will be employed for the first time in 18 months. She’s also in the midst of peer recovery training with the goal of working at an inpatient facility to assist others.

She credits the accessibility of legal aid staff with helping her make the much-needed financial transition. Part of that convenience is the necessity of phone conversations to observe health and safety guidelines during the coronavirus, reducing the intimidation and stress that can come with appearing in a courtroom.

As for Mackey, who was inspired by the ideals of access to justice work as a law-school volunteer, he anticipates a surge of legal aid need in the coming months, especially within his other area of expertise, evictions. Those cases will be abundant as a result of the state’s unemployment’s rate rising to 17 percent, its highest mark in 44 years.

“We are definitely expecting an increase in client demand. There are a lot of people who now qualify,” Mackey said.