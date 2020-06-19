Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,948 in the last 365 days.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces May Transfer to the State

Home » Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces May Transfer to the State

JACKSON, MISS–Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its May transfer of $12,728,965.17 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total amount deposited to the state to $60,006,706.47 since launch on November 25, 2019.

“Raising funds to benefit Mississippi’s roads, bridges and education is a top priority,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We are already seeing lottery-funded projects awarded by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and that is exciting. Additionally, the MLC awarded our first millionaire last week!”

A lucky player from Gautier won $2 million in the June 9, 2020, Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was sold at Jerry Lee’s Grocery, also in Gautier. On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Jerry Lee’s received a check for $5,000 from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

You just read:

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces May Transfer to the State

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.