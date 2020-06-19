FCC Extends Lifeline Program Flexibility Guidelines through 8-31-20

On June 1, 2020, the FCC released an order extending through August 31, 2020 its April 29 order allowing consumers recently unemployed because of COVID-19 to more easily complete their Lifeline application. In addition, the order extends through August 31, 2020 Lifeline usage, recertification, reverification, and general de-enrollment requirements, to ensure consumers are not involuntarily de-enrolled from the Lifeline program during the pandemic. More information about the COVID-19 Lifeline program changes can be found on USAC's COVID-19 Response webpage.