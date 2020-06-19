Fan A Cake™ Cuts the Covid-19 Before Cutting the Cake When It's Time to Celebrate
Legendary Hip Hop Artist Dana Dane Launches a New Sanitary Birthday Party Accessory
In the wake of Covid-19 any extra added protection for safety provided by Fan-A-Cake is a breath of fresh smelling sweetness! This cute & colorful accessory can bring a bit of normalcy to our lives.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Def Beat Entertainment Inc. today announced Fan-A-Cake, a new PPEE-Party Protecting Entertainment Equipment. Fan-A-Cake is a fun festive device that sole purpose is to eliminate airborne germs expelled when blowing out the candles on a cake at any celebration. It offers a new way for moms and event planners and dads coordinating parties to provide an extra layer or caution to the cake celebration tradition.
— Milena Petrosian, Owner Polka Tots Cake Shop
“In the wake of Covid-19 any extra added protection for safety provided by Fan-A-Cake is a breath of fresh smelling sweetness,” says Milena Petrosian, owner and pâtissier to the stars at Polka Tots Cake Shop. “This cute and colorful accessory can bring back a bit of normalcy to our lives.”
Features and benefits of Fan-A-Cake include:
• 100% Sanitary way to blow out the candles.
• Prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 droplets expelled through breath.
• Decorative party favor enhances and keeps the birthday theme while protecting guests too!
Fan-A-Cake will be available starting July 28, 2020 starting at 6.99. For more information on the hand-held party favor that protects against the spread of aerosol germs visit www.fanacake.com and join the Kickstarter campaign to fund the independent nature of this novel project. Dana Dane is optimistic that the creative community will support this promising start-up and get in early on the first-of-its-kind party favor that not only appeases it appeals.
Fan-A-Cake fun fact: The pandemic-re-inspired party favor will also be thematic and customizable in the upcoming future for a unique customer experience. Follow them at @fanacakepro and @fanacake on social media.
About Def Beat Entertainment is a multimedia company with reach in the music, film, book publishing and newly consumer product space. The goal of the communication platform is to take concepts from ideation to actuation, rinse and repeat the cycle of innovative creativity.
