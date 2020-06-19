Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,952 in the last 365 days.

Rice Statement on Observance of Juneteenth

Trenton – Senator Ronald Rice issued the following statement in observance of this year’s Juneteenth:

“Juneteenth is a holiday of reflection where we will never forget the history of slavery in this country. Although it celebrates slavery’s termination, black folks throughout the country continued to suffer under Jim Crow laws and after the Civil Rights Movement into the present day.

“With all the Black Lives Matter protests going on around the country, we are seeing a shift in how this nation views the rights of others, and realize it is worth fighting to protect their neighbors and friends in their communities. Juneteenth has taken on a new meaning for those who are just starting to learn about its importance.

“Until recently, most people did not know what Juneteenth was, what it meant and why it was celebrated. While I am glad people from all backgrounds are starting to understand what this day means to the black community across the country, we need to continue to educate others on why we all need to observe and celebrate this holiday.”

You just read:

Rice Statement on Observance of Juneteenth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.