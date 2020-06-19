Rice Statement on Observance of Juneteenth

Trenton – Senator Ronald Rice issued the following statement in observance of this year’s Juneteenth:

“Juneteenth is a holiday of reflection where we will never forget the history of slavery in this country. Although it celebrates slavery’s termination, black folks throughout the country continued to suffer under Jim Crow laws and after the Civil Rights Movement into the present day.

“With all the Black Lives Matter protests going on around the country, we are seeing a shift in how this nation views the rights of others, and realize it is worth fighting to protect their neighbors and friends in their communities. Juneteenth has taken on a new meaning for those who are just starting to learn about its importance.

“Until recently, most people did not know what Juneteenth was, what it meant and why it was celebrated. While I am glad people from all backgrounds are starting to understand what this day means to the black community across the country, we need to continue to educate others on why we all need to observe and celebrate this holiday.”