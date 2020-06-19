Lucky Day for 2020 NH Moose Hunt Permit Winners

CONTACT: Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461 Henry Jones: (603) 744-5470 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 June 19, 2020

CONCORD, NH – The adventure of a lifetime is in store for 49 people who have been offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October. They are the lucky winners in the state’s 33rd annual moose hunt lottery drawing, which was held at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord.

Hunters whose names were selected in the drawing will be officially notified by mail. A complete list of names of the 2020 winners and alternates is now posted online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html.

In the interest of public health as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, the 2020 lottery was not open for community attendance. However, Representative Cathryn Harvey, Chair of the New Hampshire House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee, was on hand to witness the lottery. Results of the lottery were announced earlier this morning on the Good Morning New Hampshire program hosted by radio personalities Peter St. James and Pat Kelly of radio stations WTPL (107.7FM) and WEMJ (107.3FM).

Winners were selected from a pool of 6,013 applicants. In addition, over 1,153 people submitted an application for a bonus point only, but were not included in the lottery. The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 80 for residents and 1 in 344 for nonresidents. In addition to many New Hampshire residents, permit winners hailed from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Virginia.

Winners are offered permits to hunt moose in a specific Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) during the 2020 New Hampshire moose season, which will run for nine days, October 17-25. Each permit winner is assigned to one of 22 WMUs in which he or she can legally hunt. Winners are allowed to enlist a guide and one friend or relative to help on the hunt as a subpermittee.

Last year (2019), New Hampshire hunters harvested 38 moose, for a statewide success rate of 76%. New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country.

For more information on hunting moose in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.