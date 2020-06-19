S.D.: Excellence in law and friendship

KELO News

Two longtime figures in the South Dakota law community are receiving a prestigious honor.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson and the late Justice Steven Zinter will both be the recipients of this year’s McKusick Award.

It’s named after the late Marshall McKusick, who dedicated decades of his life to the legal profession and the USD School of Law.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson only has months left in this office at the State Capitol.

Read more at: https://www.keloland.com/news/eye-on-keloland/eye-on-keloland-excellence-in-law-and-friendship/