Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,958 in the last 365 days.

S.D.: Excellence in law and friendship

KELO News

Two longtime figures in the South Dakota law community are receiving a prestigious honor.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson and the late Justice Steven Zinter will both be the recipients of this year’s McKusick Award.

It’s named after the late Marshall McKusick, who dedicated decades of his life to the legal profession and the USD School of Law.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson only has months left in this office at the State Capitol.

Read more at: https://www.keloland.com/news/eye-on-keloland/eye-on-keloland-excellence-in-law-and-friendship/

You just read:

S.D.: Excellence in law and friendship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.