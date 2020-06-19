Austin, TX Training Facility Now Offers Online Texas LTC Class
The Range at Austin, a premier firearm store, shooting range, and firearms training facility in Austin, Texas, announced their online course option for community members to get their Texas License To Carry.
It might be more difficult right now for those interested in getting their LTC to take the course due to concerns over COVID-19 or lack of time to do the entire course in person. Texas law allows for the Texas LTC class to be taken online and The Range at Austin partnered with the Texas Carry Academy to provide these state-licensed online LTC courses.
Once participants complete the full course and apply for a Texas license, they will be able to carry open or concealed.
Sherrill J, a customer of The Range and participant in an LTC prep class, shared their experience in the following review: “Best indoor range I’ve ever been in. Great knowledgeable friendly professional staff. I also completed LTC Prep and found it to be outstanding.”
Important Information About the Online Course
The License to Carry Online (106) course costs $60.00. The Range at Austin announced that they will only be scheduling the test portion for applicants that register through their website for the LTC Online and required proficiency demonstration. The remote course takes four hours pursuant to requirements by Texas state law, but participants can take the course at their own pace, 24/7 on any device including a desktop, laptop, iPad, or smartphone. Participants will have one year from the day they finish the online LTC class to complete the process and apply for the Texas LTC.
After completing the online portion, participants are required by Texas law to complete a proficiency demonstration in person with a licensed LTC professional at the facility.
Anyone interested in taking the online LTC course can register through The Range at Austin’s website.
About the Range at Austin
The Range at Austin is a 52,000 square foot range facility in Austin, TX. This premier firearm store, shooting range, and firearms training facility was built for the seasoned Texas shooter and curious beginners alike. The Range offers a large and welcoming space with friendly staff that is always available to help. This is a spot to enjoy some modern Texas fun with a variety of shooting packages, a selection of firearm rentals, and hundreds of new firearms in stock. The Range also offers full-service transfers. Their new online LTC course is just another way they are committed to meeting the needs of their community.
