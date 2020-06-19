Job Announcement - Paralegal

The Burleigh County Human Resource Department will be accepting applications from June 19, 2020 through July 5, 2020 for the position of Paralegal available in the State’s Attorney’s office. The description below contains a general summary and specific outlines for duties for a Paralegal. A complete job description is available at the Human Resource office.

Salary Grade: 6 Number of Openings: 1 (one)

Starting Salary: $20.94 - $23.34 per hour Type of Recruitment: Internal/External

Minimum Qualifications:

Must have a bachelor’s degree with a major in paralegal, legal assistant studies or pre-law and two years of paralegal or legal assistant experience that includes application of research and analysis to draft proceedings, discovery documents, motions, briefs and other legal documents. Work experience as a Certified Legal Assistant may be substituted for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis.

Must efficiently operate a computer with knowledge of word processing and Westlaw software.

Requires knowledge of legal terminology forms and files.

Requires a high degree of written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under limited supervision.

Applicant will be subject to post-offer civil and criminal background check.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for researching, analyzing, and summarizing federal and state statutory case laws, administrative rules, regulations, administrative and judicial decisions, documents prepared by opponents and other sources as requested by attorneys.

Assist attorneys in preparation for trial and preparation of trial materials as instructed by attorneys.

Responsible for composing, preparing, and ensuring accuracy of various legal documents, including but not limited to; notices, answers, subpoenas, complaints, pleadings, motions, briefs, orders, affidavits, findings of fact, conclusions of law, judgments, releases, sheriff’s certificates, research memorandums, correspondence, interrogatories, consent agreements, discovery documents, arguments, objections, leases, contracts, opinions, etc.

Conduct legal research utilizing a variety of methods.

Identify problem resolution alternatives and make recommendations to attorneys.

Prepare and ensure accuracy of legal documents.

Locate and assure availability of witnesses for trials, hearings and depositions.

Assist attorneys with trial preparation and preparation of trial materials.

Provide legal information through verbal and written means to staff and the public on matters as compliance with laws, procedures, status of cases, etc.

Provide training and guidance to other legal assistants and staff

Perform other duties as required and assigned.

How to Apply:

Tip to Applicants: Read and follow the instructions on the Vacancy Announcement, the application, and any other requested item before completing and submitting your application packet.

Resume; Three (3) professional references; College transcripts, and Cover letter with a written summary that clearly explains how the applicant’s work experience is related to the description of essential duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, and level of work experience. Applications must be submitted on line by the closing date. All other required documents must be submitted to Burleigh County Human Resources, 316 N. 5th St. Suite 106, PO Box 5518, Bismarck, ND 58506-5518 or e-mailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov by the closing date listed. Failure to apply online and send required documents will result in your application not being considered further. Telephone number: (701) 222-6669. Fax Number: (701) 221-3395.

We only accept applications online. We no longer accept paper applications . We do not receive or accept general employment applications. Applicants must apply for a specific position within the County to be considered for that position. All Job Service North Dakota locations or Burleigh County’s Human Resource office can assist you with completing your online application.

. We do not receive or accept general employment applications. Applicants must apply for a specific position within the County to be considered for that position. All Job Service North Dakota locations or Burleigh County’s Human Resource office can assist you with completing your online application. Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indication disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

Applicants who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Desiree Hilborn at 701-222-6669.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.