Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,935 in the last 365 days.

Legislative Latino Caucus Statement on Supreme Court’s DACA Decision

Big Day for Dreamers but Long Road Ahead

 

Trenton – The Legislative Latino Caucus issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling today against the Trump Administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program:

 

“Community groups, legislators, advocates and non-governmental organizations have been battling this administration for over three years. Today, we got a decisive victory. The more than 800 thousand dreamers across this nation, 16 thousand in New Jersey alone, can sleep a little sounder tonight. Thank you to everyone involved that has made this win possible.

 

“Today’s ruling does not, however, mean this fight is over. It does not make DACA permanent, but it does mean the program is saved at least through the upcoming elections. This therefore makes it even more important – if that is possible – to register and vote.

 

“We have made a lot of progress in New Jersey in recent years and if we want to continue along this path, every one of us must take personal responsibility to get our neighbors, family members and loved ones to fill out both a ballot and the 2020 census. Our voices must be counted before they can be heard.”

 

100 HAMILTON PLAZA * SUITE 1405 * PATERSON, NEW JERSEY 07505

TEL: 973-247-1555 * FAX: 973-247-1550 * EMAIL: njlatinocaucus@gmail.com

 

You just read:

Legislative Latino Caucus Statement on Supreme Court’s DACA Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.