Legislative Latino Caucus Statement on Supreme Court’s DACA Decision

Big Day for Dreamers but Long Road Ahead

Trenton – The Legislative Latino Caucus issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling today against the Trump Administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program:

“Community groups, legislators, advocates and non-governmental organizations have been battling this administration for over three years. Today, we got a decisive victory. The more than 800 thousand dreamers across this nation, 16 thousand in New Jersey alone, can sleep a little sounder tonight. Thank you to everyone involved that has made this win possible.

“Today’s ruling does not, however, mean this fight is over. It does not make DACA permanent, but it does mean the program is saved at least through the upcoming elections. This therefore makes it even more important – if that is possible – to register and vote.

“We have made a lot of progress in New Jersey in recent years and if we want to continue along this path, every one of us must take personal responsibility to get our neighbors, family members and loved ones to fill out both a ballot and the 2020 census. Our voices must be counted before they can be heard.”

