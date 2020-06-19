Regulation A Offering Seed Capital For OTC Markets Issuers Mina Mar Group

Marketing seed capital for OTC Markets issuers with S1 or Reg A offerings

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group (MMG) (www.minamargroup.com) launches seed capital type financing for OTC Markets quoted issuers with a S1 or Reg A registration statement.

Miro Zecevic CEO of MMG asks “Is your Regulation A a flop? A dud? Join the crowd! Most issuers are getting the same results and quickly turn to toxic financiers to fil the void. Don’t be a victim! So before you give up and throw in the towel try our seed capital program for Reg A or S1 offerings! If you have an effective S1 or Reg A or are about to file with the SEC we can help. If you paid a bunch of money to a lawyer or some service provider to create a fancy SEC registration statement, and they promised you a Market Maker a PAL and even a DAD! (Designated Advisor for Disclosure (DAD) (U.S. company) or Principal American Liaison (PAL) (a Canadian company) and you received no results don’t despair!

No wonder the SEC just introduced a 341-page rule release that provides a comprehensive overhaul to the exempt offering and integration.

The regulators realize that Reg A IS A DUD!

If this sounds like your situation with your OTC co give us a call today.

We offer seed capital for IR services. (cash so you can use any approved IR firm) to create liquidity in your stock. We do this with Reg A seed capital injection.

This is a friendly stakeholder type transaction that does not encroach or infringe on your common shareholders. Every deal is tailor-made and carefully thought through to create a win-win relationship between your co and your shareholders. Your authorized and outstanding common shares remain completely undisturbed throughout the process. The only evidence that remains is a friendly OTC or SEC type filing which breathes a breath of fresh air to your company as it departs the non-trading or low volume trading level, to a highly liquid company. As any CEO or CFO can contest to with a high volume or liquid stock company the sky is the limit for you with endless other options.

No PAL's or DAD nonsense just good old ether cash injection in marketing to ignite your Reg A or S1 offering! “

See how we can help your OTC company reach its objectives.

About Mina Mar Group:

Since 2006 we have been assisting publicly traded companies to create a win-win relationship with their shareholders and followers. We specialize or focus on small-cap both reporting and non-reporting companies. In addition to RTO, we do corporate turn around and offer a full range of boutique type services. Our unique methodology enables us to provide end-to-end services with minimal costs. If you are considering taking your small business public you will be guided by our team of experienced consultants and professionals every step of the way. We are not a broker-dealer, analyst nor do we claim to be. We are a full-service consulting firm and we do at times act as an underwriter for companies with an effective registration statement.