Identification and Recruitment (ID&R) | Nebraska Department of Education

Finding and enrolling eligible migrant children is a cornerstone of the Nebraska Migrant Education Program (MEP) and its importance cannot be overemphasized. The Nebraska MEP is responsible for the proper and timely identification and recruitment of all eligible migrant children and youth in the State. This includes securing pertinent information to document the basis of a child’s eligibility. Ultimately, it is the state’s responsibility to implement procedures to ensure that migrant children and youth are both identified and determined to be eligible for the MEP.

Nebraska’s Identification and Recruitment (ID&R) Plan for the State indicates improvements made by the State in staff development and reorganization of the State recruiting plan. The recruitment plan takes into consideration the changing federal non-regulatory guidance, shifting migrant populations, and changing service needs.

Non-Regulatory Guidance(posted 9/8/2017)

According to the regulations, a child is a “migratory child” and is eligible for MEP services if all the following conditions are met: The child is not older than 21 years of age; and The child is entitled to a free public education (through grade 12) under State law or who are below the age of compulsory school attendance; and The child is a migratory agricultural worker or a migratory fisher, or the child has a parent, spouse, or guardian who is a migratory agricultural worker or a migratory fisher; and The child moved within the preceding 36 months in order to seek or obtain qualifying work, or to accompany or join the migratory agricultural worker or migratory fisher identified in paragraph 3, above, in order to seek or obtain qualifying work; and With regard to the move identified in paragraph 4, above, the child: Has moved from one school district to another; or In a State that is comprised of a single school district, has moved from one administrative area to another within such district; or Resides in a school district of more than 15,000 square miles and migrates a distance of 20 miles or more to a temporary residence to engage in or to accompany or join a parent, spouse, or guardian who engages in a fishing activity. (This provision currently applies only to Alaska.)

“Agricultural work” is:

the production or initial processing of crops, dairy products, poultry, or livestock; as well as the cultivation or harvesting of trees.The Department considers agricultural production to mean work on farms, ranches, dairies, orchards, nurseries, and greenhouses engaged in the growing and harvesting of crops, plants, or vines and the keeping, grazing, or feeding of livestock or livestock products for sale. The term also includes, among other things, the production of bulbs, flower seeds, vegetable seeds, and specialty operations such as sod farms, mushroom cellars, and cranberry bogs.

