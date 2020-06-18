DEQ issues Notice of Violation to Chemours for improper waste disposal

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued a notice of violation and intent to enforce to the Chemours Company for failure to ensure proper waste disposal. A recent investigation found that Chemours failed to perform analytical testing for PFAS contamination before transporting multiple loads of soil and other yard waste from the Fayetteville Works facility for disposal in an unlined landfill.

“We will not tolerate irresponsible actions or attempts to cut corners that risk further impacts to the surrounding communities and to water quality,” said DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan.

There is well-documented and pervasive PFAS contamination at the Chemours facility, including soil data showing PFAS contamination in areas near the site location from which the soil was taken and disposed of at the unlined landfill. The landfill is authorized to accept uncontaminated land clearing and inert debris. In failing to perform analytical testing of the yard waste and soil for PFAS prior to transport and disposal at the referenced landfill, Chemours failed to ensure proper disposal of its solid waste in violation of 15A NCAC 13B.

As a result of the investigation, DEQ directed Chemours to retrieve the loads of material that were taken to the unlined landfill and remove additional soil from the area in the landfill where the soil and root material had been deposited as a precaution.

Chemours must also submit a plan to DEQ within 15 days of the violation that describes removal activities and final disposal, and a plan outlining future steps to ensure proper waste disposal. DEQ is considering a recommendation for the assessment of a civil penalty.

For more information about DEQ’s GenX investigation, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/genx-investigation.

# # #